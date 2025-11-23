PPL Corporation (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on January 2nd

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
PPL Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $38.26.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
