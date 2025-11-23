PPL Corporation (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on January 2nd

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

