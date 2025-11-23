Analyzing Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) & Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rave Restaurant Group and Latitude 360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Latitude 360’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latitude 360 is more favorable than Rave Restaurant Group.

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group 22.44% 19.80% 16.71% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Latitude 360″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.20 million 3.53 $2.70 million $0.20 15.15 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rave Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats Latitude 360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Latitude 360

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

