Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 243.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,019,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 607,291 shares of company stock worth $21,128,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

