Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Financial System by 841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Community Financial System in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Financial System

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Trading Up 4.0%

Community Financial System stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.72%.The business had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

