Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $305.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

