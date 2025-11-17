Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.61 and last traded at $90.5550, with a volume of 269049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 280.0% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

