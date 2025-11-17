Johnson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $311.77. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

