Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $552.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

