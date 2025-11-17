Hyperliquid Tops One Day Volume of $376.28 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $12.53 billion and approximately $376.28 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for $37.52 or 0.00039979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,533,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,533,278 with 336,685,219 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 38.59304452 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $376,664,167.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

