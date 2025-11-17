Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

