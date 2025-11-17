QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $31.90 million and $2.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,181,183,574 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

