Contrasting Aclarion (ACON) & The Competition

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aclarion to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aclarion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aclarion Competitors 625 2493 5122 184 2.58

Aclarion currently has a consensus target price of $11,758.50, indicating a potential upside of 193,774.69%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $62,948.00 -$6.99 million 0.00 Aclarion Competitors $9.94 billion $239.88 million 12.47

This table compares Aclarion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aclarion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,908.50% -67.53% -63.01% Aclarion Competitors -901.88% -59.99% -13.64%

Summary

Aclarion competitors beat Aclarion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Aclarion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.