CoinLoan 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.44 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $641.62 thousand and $0.44 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars.

