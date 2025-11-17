Non-Playable Coin Price Reaches $0.0170 (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $136.67 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,522,740,353.72469204 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01671312 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $12,735,338.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

