Financial Analysis: Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) vs. Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vince has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 1 0 1 1 2.67 Lanvin Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vince and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vince presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vince is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -5.75% 11.37% 2.26% Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vince and Lanvin Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $291.29 million 0.11 -$19.05 million ($1.34) -1.87 Lanvin Group $291.03 million 0.93 -$178.82 million $0.08 24.13

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vince beats Lanvin Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

