Analyzing Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 7.93% 14.30% 1.28% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $13.72 billion 1.15 $1.27 billion $4.30 13.49 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 5.67 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Financial and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

