Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $10.99. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $11.1350, with a volume of 7,877,672 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 9.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

