Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,068 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,790 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $767,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,733 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,882 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,920. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

