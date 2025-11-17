Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Cigna Group worth $83,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $272.53. The stock had a trading volume of 144,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,974. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

