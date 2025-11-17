Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $280,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9,184.1% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,623 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. ANB Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,033.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $826.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.