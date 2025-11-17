Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 768,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

