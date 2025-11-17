Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 33,981 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $54,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.