Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Carvana worth $52,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $3,646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,076,338.56. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 426,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,720,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.16.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,129. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

