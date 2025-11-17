LSV Asset Management Has $391.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,149,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,845 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Pfizer worth $391,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

