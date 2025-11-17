Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Amgen by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $340.33 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.