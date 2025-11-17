6,435 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,176,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

