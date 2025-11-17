Baby Doge Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $115.19 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $115.19 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,591,996,036,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,591,996,036,598.75779831 with 171,002,371,067,673,880.2149035 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $8,091,549.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.