Optimism (OP) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $719.26 million and approximately $117.70 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,896,570,907 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars.
