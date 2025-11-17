Analyzing BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL)

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Basel Medical Group and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basel Medical Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 12 1 3.00

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Basel Medical Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services 1.04% 11.61% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basel Medical Group and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Basel Medical Group and BrightSpring Health Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basel Medical Group $10.00 million 2.31 N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $13.30 billion 0.43 -$18.06 million $0.61 52.27

Basel Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Basel Medical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basel Medical Group

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement. The company was founded by Man Hing Yip on August 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

