Contrasting SilverBox Corp IV (SBXD) & Its Peers

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SilverBox Corp IV to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SilverBox Corp IV and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBox Corp IV 1 0 0 0 1.00 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 111.43%. Given SilverBox Corp IV’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBox Corp IV has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBox Corp IV N/A N/A N/A SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBox Corp IV N/A $3.48 million 75.18 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors $36.21 million -$16.78 million 94.49

SilverBox Corp IV’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SilverBox Corp IV. SilverBox Corp IV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBox Corp IV rivals beat SilverBox Corp IV on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

