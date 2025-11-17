Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 6,536,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,631,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

