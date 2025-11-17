Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.7660, with a volume of 308636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $507.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 294,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.