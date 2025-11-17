Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $553.5860, with a volume of 8304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $703.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.92.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
