ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.3760, with a volume of 49247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.43%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
