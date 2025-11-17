ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.3760, with a volume of 49247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

ENI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.43%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.