Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.30 and last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 695559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,554,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,553,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,003,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

