Citic Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citic Securities from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Citic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

