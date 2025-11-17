Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $4.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $329.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

