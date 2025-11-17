Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 462,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 222,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$10.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -0.46.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

