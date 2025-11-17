Sofi Wealth LLC Has $210.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $675.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

