PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,064 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

