Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.8%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

