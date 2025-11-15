Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $271,150. This trade represents a 97.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,549 shares of company stock worth $16,736,223 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,406.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,404.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,334.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.36. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,471.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.