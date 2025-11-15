Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.46 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $221,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

NYSE TDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

