Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

