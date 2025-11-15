Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,268,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.27. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 129.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366,302 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

