Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Cameco Trading Down 1.5%

Cameco stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 4,890,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $341,736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

