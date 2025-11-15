ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,641. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.