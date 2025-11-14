Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. 577,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Q2’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,713 shares of company stock valued at $592,376 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,772,000 after purchasing an additional 941,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after buying an additional 782,220 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $51,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $60,466,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Q2 by 2,040.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 531,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 506,819 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.