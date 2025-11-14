Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,808. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.72.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $667,392,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,193.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

