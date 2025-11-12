Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BALI opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

